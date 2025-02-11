Crete’ strong presence in the German tourism market

Greece participated in two international tourism exhibitions in Stuttgart and Hamburg, with optimistic messages and positive prospects for the sector.

These are the trade fair CMT, held on January 18-26 in Stuttgart and the International Exhibition for Travel, Caravan, Countryside & Cycling, REISEN & CARAVANING Hamburg, which took place on February 6-9 in Hamburg.

At the exhibitions, which are aimed at the dynamic German tourism market, the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a pavilion for the Region of Crete, which presented comprehensive alternative tourism proposals to a large number of tour operators, travel agencies, journalists, bloggers and interested tourists. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about organized travel packages, walking tours, cycling routes and mountain climbs, as well as diving experiences, while at the same time tasting authentic Cretan products.

Encouraging conclusions

The main conclusions from the discussions with industry professionals as well as with numerous German tourists who visited the Greek pavilions were particularly encouraging: interest in Greek destinations from Germany and other Central European countries is steadily increasing, while alternative tourism is constantly gaining ground across all age groups.

In this context, the importance of the targeted promotion of Greek destinations in regional cities in Germany through tourism exhibitions was emphasized, as a crucial factor for maintaining and strengthening tourist flows to Greece from a quality and highly consumer-dynamic audience such as German tourists.

This year, CMT Stuttgart 2025 brought together more than 1,570 exhibitors and 260,000 visitors, presenting 1,300 motorhomes, while REISEN & CARAVANING Hamburg 2025 brought together a total of 440 exhibitors who presented their services and products to both tourism professionals and individuals. The German-Greek Chamber, in addition to the Greek Group Pavilions that it organizes at tourism exhibitions in Germany, develops broader actions to promote Greek tourism in the German market.