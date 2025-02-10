The major challenges for shipping: The shortage and safety of seafarers

One of the major issues in shipping, that of the role of seafarers, was the focus of the “Industry Leadership Roundtable” panel as part of the 15th Capital Link Forum-Greek Shipping.

Dr. Nikos Tsakos, founder and CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation, stressed that the shortage of seafarers is the biggest challenge for the shipping industry.

On his part, Intercargo President Yiannis Xylas stressed: “All stakeholders should promote a safer, more supportive environment for seafarers.”

More specifically, Dr. Tsakos pointed out: “Shipping companies, especially Greek ones, are constantly investing in expensive, high-tech ships.

This is a technology that is evolving at a rapid pace, faster than our smart phones.”

And yet, there are no sailors to work on these high-tech ships. This is the biggest challenge facing the shipping industry today. Especially when these ships will have to use alternative fuels, which will have specific characteristics and will require the sailors to have specialized knowledge and training.

Green transition Dr. Tsakos also referred to the issue of the green transition, underlining that the shipping sector has taken many measures, while at the same time playing a huge role in the global supply chain, transporting 90% of world trade.

“The shipping industry, always monitoring international developments, adapts and follows international regulations and laws with success and determination. As happened in the 90s, when the decision was made to build double-hulled ships, mainly due to the need for greater safety and protection in the event of a collision or accident.

“It was the first substantial change in the field of shipbuilding since antiquity. Most of us experienced this historic change and the shipping industry adapted immediately and effectively,” he emphasized.

The vital role of seafarers

Speaking about the vital role of seafarers, Yannis Xylas, President of Intercargo said:

“The role of seafarers is important. Seafarers are the backbone of international trade and dry bulk shipping, which is the largest sector that allows the seamless movement of essential goods between countries and promotes economic growth and the well-being of people around the world.

The role of seafarers is fundamental to the operation of bulk carriers, which requires a high level of teamwork, effective communication and resilience. Without the dedication and expertise of these specialized professionals, bulk cargo transportation would simply come to a standstill.

Ensuring their well-being is vital for the safe and efficient operation of bulk carriers, as a motivated and healthy crew is more likely to perform their duties effectively.”