ELSTAT: Greek households disposable income up 3 billion in Q3

Greece’s disposable income of households and non-profit institutions increased by 3 billion euros in the third quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

This corresponds to an increase of 7.3% as the disposable income of households and non-profit institutions rose to 43.46 billion euros from 40.50 billion euros.

At the same time, final consumer spending increased by 5.9%, from 40.7 billion euros to 43.1 billion euros, while the saving ratio, defined as gross saving to gross disposable income, was 0.8% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to -0.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Private investment (gross fixed capital formation) of the non-financial corporations sector amounted to 4.4 billion euros. The sector’s investment ratio, defined as gross fixed capital formation to gross value added, was 20.2% compared to 20.6% in the third quarter of 2023.

In the third quarter of 2024, a surplus of 3.61 billion euros was recorded in the external balance of goods and service, compared to a surplus of 4.30 billion euros recorded in the third quarter of 2023. In addition, a deficit was recorded in the external balance of primary incomes, current and capital transfers of 1.50 billion euros, compared to a deficit of 1.31 billion euros recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

The General Government sector presented net lending of 3.3 billion euros, compared to 1.4 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023. As a result of the above, the total economy presented net lending of 2.11 billion euros, while in the third quarter of 2023 net lending amounted to 2.99 billion euros.