Hatzidakis in Parliament: We reduced taxes, increased revenues

The government’s tax policy was outlined by the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, during his speech to the Plenary of the Parliament on the tax bill.

“The government’s tax policy ensures more revenue for the State by combining tax reductions with initiatives to combat tax evasion, which for the first time since the change of government have a concrete and measurable result. The additional revenue returns to society to finance social and national policies,” Hatzidakis stressed.

“The battle to combat tax evasion and the development of the economy led to additional revenue in 2024, beyond what was foreseen in the budget: 1 billion euros from VAT, 800 million from legal entities with the implementation of new tools (MyData, etc.), 1 billion due to the reduction in unemployment and wage increases, and therefore the withholding of taxes, 300 million from the extraordinary levy on refineries, and another 500 million that also have to do with economic growth,” he added.