Attica Department Stores planning investments of 15 million euros

Attica Department Stores, a member company of Ideal Holdings, is launching investments of 15 million euros in the three-year period 2025-2027.

In particular, CEO Dimosthenis Boumis, in the context of a press conference, said that Attica Department Stores, on completing 20 years of operation, continues to develop, adding that the plan for the next three years focuses on the promotion of department stores as the ultimate shopping destination.

“Our development path confirms the efficiency of the strategy and the trust of our customers in the vision of Attica. Based on a strong management team, we continue to invest and grow, creating value for our customers and the Greek market,” Panagiotis Kanellopoulos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, underlined.

The planning

The planning is focused on the experience that Attica offers to consumers, while the strategy until 2027 focuses on expanding the network, with the creation of new points of sale, the renovation of existing stores, the strengthening of the electronic channel and the entry into new product categories. It is worth noting that within the new brands, the aim is to increase the number of Greek premium brands. Today, around 40 Greek brands are present in Attica.

As for the network that includes 4 department stores, 4 monobrands and 3 multibrands points with a total area of 69 thousand sq m, the completion of the renovations that are already being implemented and the creation of new points are underway. The upgrade of the network includes the use of a new cash system and the introduction of the CRM system, which will also pave the way for the creation of a loyalty card.

Emphasis is also placed on the digital channel, where the number of fashion brands is significantly increased, while the upgrade of last mile delivery services is also underway.

The three-year investment plan totals 40 million euros. This year, funds of 6.5 million euros were allocated for renovations in the shopping centers at Golden Hall, Mediterranean Cosmos, as well as the company’s flagship, City Link.