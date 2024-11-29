Athens hotels occupancy rates rise in Jan-Oct

After a five-month period with a negative sign in the occupancy of Athens hotels, demand rose by 2.2% in October 2024 compared to the corresponding month last year. In the period from January to October 2024, a 1.6% increase was registered.

According to the announcement of the Athens-Attica and Argosaronic Hotel Association (EXAAA), in terms of average room price, an increase of 9% was recorded compared to October 2023. Accordingly, at a 10-month level, the average price rose by 8.9%.

Athens and international destinations

The average occupancy rate of Athens in October 2024 (2.2%) compared to competitor cities is as follows: In Madrid, the average occupancy rate increased by 3.1%, in Rome by 3.3%, in Istanbul by 9% while in Barcelona it decreased by 3.7%. In terms of average daily rate (ADR), comparing the average price of Athens in October 2024 against October 2023 (+9%) and against competitor cities, it is observed that the average price of Madrid increased by 5.2%, Rome by 2.7%, while Istanbul and Barcelona remained at the same levels.

Enhancing Athens’ popularity

Athens, as the data show, has managed to significantly improve its position compared to its competitors. “This popularity of Athens, which has a positive impact on demand, competitiveness, prices, income, and therefore on the economic results of the city and the state, clearly must be preserved but also strengthened,” the Association underlined.