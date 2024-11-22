HEDNO: New application shows how much energy from RES is produced in Greece

Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) is launching a new application that will inform users immediately and accurately about the energy produced by Renewable Energy Sources.

Within the framework of its strategic plan for the digitalization of services and operations, HEDNO enables all consumers to be informed from their mobile phone (android and IOS) or computer about the performance of RES, at a national level.

The application, which is available through deddie.gr “myDEDDiE app” (already installed applications will need to be upgraded to its latest version), the user navigates in a simple, safe and friendly environment, where the information is easily accessible and usefully classified.

By clicking on the option “RES energy production” and selecting the geographical area and time, users can be informed about all types of RES, namely solar, wind, hydroelectric, biomass and bioliquids, cogeneration, either individually or in total. In addition, data is provided on the levels of carbon savings achieved.

According to HEDNO, this application is another move towards the adoption of digital solutions with the aim of serving citizens and promoting its multifaceted work. At the same time, it highlights the importance of RES towards the transition to a future with less carbon, allowing all citizens to become familiar with green energy options and sustainability.

Referring to the app, the CEO of HEDNO, Anastasios Manos, emphasized: “Following the actions to support electromobility, the digitalization of the Medium Voltage network and the digital service of customer requests, HEDNO continues to pioneer and launches the new application through which all users will be informed about the energy produced by RES. This application makes the work of Renewable Energy Sources accessible and understandable in a practical way to everyone and at the same time is a manifestation of HEDNO’s strategy for continuous utilization of innovation.”