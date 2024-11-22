PPC Renewables: Construction of three wind parks in Greece with a total capacity of 100MW

PPC Renewables announced the construction phase of three new wind parks in Greece, with a total capacity of approximately 100MW, moving forward with the organic growth of PPC Group’s RES portfolio.

The wind parks will be constructed in Rhodope, Phocis, and Argolida and will be equipped with 19 type N149/5.X wind turbines from Nordex.

Upon completion of the projects in the first half of 2026, the expected annual generation of the three parks will exceed 280 GWh, thus leading to the avoidance of more than 142,000 tonnes of CO2 emitted.

Dynamic growth of RES portfolio targeting 11.8GW by 2027

PPC Group moves dynamically with the development of new RES, as new wind and photovoltaic projects are added to the company’s existing portfolio, which currently has an installed capacity of approximately 5.5GW.

PPC Group has a pipeline of RES projects under construction or ready to build of approximately 3.8 GW. Among the major RES projects under construction is the emblematic 550MW photovoltaic project, located within the old lignite mines of the wider Ptolemaida area and one of the largest solar energy projects in Europe. The initiation of construction of a new wind farm with an installed capacity of 140 MW in eastern Romania was also recently announced.

PPC Group is developing its RES portfolio in Greece and Southeastern Europe through organic growth as well as through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. The completion of the acquisition of Evryo Group’s renewable energy generation portfolio in Romania, a portfolio previously owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management, was recently announced. This is an acquisition of a significant renewable energy portfolio which includes projects with a total installed capacity of 629MW in operation and approximately 145MW under development.

The conclusion of an Agreement – Collaboration Framework with the Kopelouzos and Samaras Groups for the acquisition of a portfolio of RES in operation, with a total installed capacity of 66.6MW, as well as the acquisition of a RES portfolio under development up to 1.7GW and its joint development, was also recently announced.

PPC Renewables is a wholly owned PPC subsidiary that invests in the power of nature through the generation of energy from RES and energy storage. In addition to its large-scale photovoltaic and wind projects, the company innovates in Southeastern Europe through projects covering the full range of renewable energy sources (wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and biomass).