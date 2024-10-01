Mytilineos to Bloomberg: Metlen aims to apply for LSE listing by year-end

METLEN Energy & Metals will apply for a listing on the London Stock Exchange by the end of the year and this will probably be completed by the second quarter of 2025, the company’s president and CEO Evangelos Mytilineos said.

Referring to energy prices, he said that they have remained high for more than three years across Europe, noting that the reason for this is the price of natural gas, which almost tripled in comparison with 2021. He underlined that this is a rather complex problem, as there was also a lot of energy from Renewable Energy Sources (RES) but without the necessary investments in the networks, putting pressure on the competition in relation to the USA and China.

The Draghi plan is “too ambitious”

Asked about the recent Draghi Report on energy, he pointed out that “what is proposed is great for Europe and the UK, but on the other hand, the EU is not yet ready to implement these kinds of measures because it has not progressed so far in a political union. Therefore, proposals such as Draghi’s are impracticable or will take several years to implement,” noting that he considers Draghi’s plan overall “too ambitious” and that he is not very optimistic about its implementation.

Organic growth and acquisitions

Answering a question about the company’s growth prospects, he emphasized that METLEN has already doubled its size in recent years, based mainly on organic growth (a total of 20 years) and the aim is to continue doing so in the next period, both in the same way and through acquisitions. The company is totally healthy and is looking at growth opportunities in Europe, Mytilineos added.