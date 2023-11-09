Mitsotakis-Macron meeting: Focus on the humanitarian situation in Gaza

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip dominated the meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the International Humanitarian Conference in Paris.

During the meeting, the need for humanitarian pauses and restoration of the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza was emphasized.

According to the Greek government, the proposal to open a humanitarian corridor by sea was also discussed, recognizing however the operational difficulties of this endeavour.

Moreover, the two leaders had the opportunity to conduct an overall overview of the Greek-French relations.

Earlier, Mitsotakis had a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh. During the meeting they discussed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Greek prime minister reiterated his increasing concern over civilian losses in Gaza and stressed the need for a “humanitarian pause” in order to have a smooth flow of humanitarian aid.

He also pointed out Greece’s willingness to offer humanitarian aid and the fact that Greece is in contact with the Republic of Cyprus and other partners involved about the possibility of creating a humanitarian sea corridor for the transport of aid to the Gaza Strip.