Inflation: Sharp drop to 1.6% in September – Slowdown in food prices

Greece’s inflation recorded a significant drop in September, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

However, food prices remain the main problem despite the fact that the rate of increase is lower compared to previous months.

More specifically, the price index stood at 1.6% in September from 2.7% in August and 2.5% in July.

Last month, food price increases “returned” to a single digit rate. On an annual basis, the increase in the prices of this sector reached 9.4% versus 10.7% in August, with vegetables, oils-fats and fruits playing a leading role.

In the first five places with the biggest increases on an annual basis are vegetables 17.7%, oils-fats 16.1%, fruits as well as mineral water-soft drinks and juices with an increase of 13,9% and meat 8.9%.

In the energy sector, electricity continued its downward trend, albeit with a smaller rate of -1.2% compared to August, while natural gas recorded a significant drop of 82%. On the contrary, fuels and lubricants increased by 0.9%.

A 15.5% decrease was recorded in the group housing, mainly due to the de-escalation of prices in electricity, natural gas, and heating oil. Part of this decrease was offset by the increase mainly in rentals for dwellings which rose by 6.3%, as well as house repairs and maintenance costs by 3%.