Computers: Market recovery in 2024- Sales on a downward trajectory in 7 months

The computer sector recorded a slowdown in the seventh-period of the year, as a result of the saturation of the market due to the strong sales that had preceded during the pandemic and also the strong boost that had been given to this particular category of products through a subsidy program.

More specifically, according to market data, computer sales in values dropped 17.4%. The sales in pieces also fell 12.8%. Regarding notebooks, sales in units dropped 38.7% and in values also dropped 26.8%. Sales of tablets also have a negative sign. In value they dropped 23.2% and in pieces 28.4%, keeping up with the rest of the market. On the other hand, sales on screens moved steadily.

The shift in market shares of the leading PC manufacturers is notable. As everything shows under these difficult conditions in terms of consumption, the battle is also raging in the Greek market between the dominant players in the field, Apple, HP, Lenovo, Asus and Dell.

Businesses underlined that inflationary pressures on all goods combined with interest rate increases significantly affect the purchasing power of consumers and create a climate of uncertainty. However, analysts estimate that both home consumers and businesses will begin to reschedule their investments in upgrading devices and transitioning to modern environments that they have frozen. It is estimated that the IT market will start to recover from mid-2024 subject to market conditions.

In the telecoms market, the picture is relatively better in terms of sales value. Specifically, sales in values rose 10.8%. On the other hand, sales in pieces fell 2.3%. As market executives noted to “Naftemporiki”, this fact reflects the trend of consumers towards expensive mobile phones, equipped with high technology.