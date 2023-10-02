Preliminary investigation into OAKA static efficiency

Athens first instance prosecutor Antonis Eleftherianos ordered a preliminary investigation following the government’s decision to suspend all sporting and cultural activities at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens’ (OAKA) Olympic Stadium and the Velodrome due to public safety concerns.

Eleftherianos cited a study which appears to indicate that the metal construction at OAKA’s Velodrome does not meet the required levels of static efficiency.

More specifically, the prosecutor ordered an investigation into:

– what were the manufacturer’s precise recommendations for maintenance and whether those were duly followed

– if there were recommendations from other bodies for periodic maintenance and if so, to whom they were submitted and what their outcome was

– what was the reasoning that gave rise to the current study which revealed the structural problems.

The preliminary investigation will be carried out by prosecutor Nikolaos Margaritis, who is expected to focus, among others, on exposing the public to danger and violation of building safety rules.

On his part, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined that it is the first time there is a static efficiency inspection since 2004.