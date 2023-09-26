Stricter regulations on taxation and insurance awareness certificate

The establishment of a single taxation and insurance awareness certificate, which will be launched in January 2024, is aiming at exerting further pressure on the debtors of the Tax Bureau and the National Social Security Fund (EFKA).

From the moment this provision comes into effect, a citizen will not be able to receive an insurance awareness certificate if he has paid or settled his overdue insurance debts, but has not paid or settled his overdue tax debts.

The opposite will not be feasible either, i.e. someone will not be able to receive taxation awareness certificate, if he is not entitled to insurance awareness taxation, i.e. if he has not paid or settled the overdue insurance debts.

More specifically, the implementation of this provision, which is expected to be applied in the coming months, will prevent citizens from carrying out transactions for which today only one proof of insurance awareness is sufficient. For instance, if a citizen meets his obligations to EFKA but has unregulated overdue debts to the Tax Bureau, he will no longer be able to acquire a consumer or personal loan of more than 6,000 euros, which is now feasible based on the current provisions.