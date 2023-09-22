12 German shipping companies to ‘dock’ in Piraeus

Twelve German companies from the shipping sector are expected in Piraeus between October 9-12.

These are mainly companies with “green” and “smart” services, which aim to drastically reduce the carbon footprint of global shipping.

More specifically, the following companies will participate in the business mission:

– Albis Marine Performance GmbH – Development of software to reduce fuel consumption on ships

– Althom GmbH – Provider of high performance engineering services, technical publications and consulting tools (PMT).

– ΑΤTIKI Industrieservice GmbH – Ship maintenance, including all cleaning work and fire protection, both in new construction and repairs.

– Closelink GmbH – Cloud-based ship supply platform tailored to the supply of marine fuels and lubricants.

– Friesland-Kabel GmbH – Supplier of an extensive range of marine cables for ships, offering individual services such as cutting, welding, marking.

– Herberg-Systems GmbH – Providing services for travel and fleet management solutions for companies in the maritime logistics industry.

– ITK Engineering GmbH – Supplier of systems and software development aimed at introducing intelligence into systems, with methodological and technological know-how.

– Light Structures GmbH – Provider of fiber optic monitoring systems and other structures for the marine and oil and gas markets.

– navalue GmbH – Provision of ship design and consultancy services in shipbuilding and ship conversion projects.

– Rötelmann GmbH – Ball valve operating systems, ball valves for measuring technology, hydraulic actuators, valves, additional components.

– Schiffstechnik Buchloh GmbH & Co. KG – Control and measurement technology for the marine industry.

– SCHOTTEL GmbH – Development and manufacture of propulsion and maneuvering systems for ships.

A conference on “Green Technologies and Digitization in the shipping industry of Greece and Germany” will also be held on October 10 in Piraeus.