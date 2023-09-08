SEVE: Exports down 14.5% in July 2023

Greek exports recorded a drop, according to the provisional data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority on Thursday and processed by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEVE), both in July and in the first seven months of 2023. More specifically, the decrease totaled 14.5% in July (2023/2022) and 3.0% in the period January-July (2023/2022).

Without petroleum products, exports decreased by 5.6% (July 2023/2022) and increased 4.3% (January-July 2023/2022).

In detail, the value of Greek exports amounted to €4,266.3 million in July 2023 compared to €4,992.2 million in July 2022, recording a decrease of €725.9 million, i.e. 14.5%.

Imports amounted to €6,721.0 million this year compared with €8,098.6 million last year (down €1,377.6 million | 17.0%) and the trade deficit to €2,454.7 million this year compared to €3,106.4 million last year (down €651.7 million | 21.0%).

Regarding the performance in the first seven months of 2023, there is a decrease in exports by €918.0 million, i.e. 3.0% as from €31,028.2 million in the period January-July 2022 they amounted to €30,110, 2 million this year, but also a decrease in imports from €52,228.8 million last year to €47,457.7 million this year (ie €4,771.1 million | 9.1%). The trade deficit amounted to €17,347.5 million, improved by €3,853.1 million, i.e. 18.2%.

In the first seven months of the year and in terms of export destinations, exports to EU member states (27) increased by 3.7% with their share reaching 58.1%, while, respectively, exports to third countries decreased by 10.8% (mainly due to the decrease in oil exports) at 41.9%