Greek trade deficit shrinks 21% in July

Greece’s trade deficit was reduced by 21% in July as imports fell more than exports in the month, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

More specifically, the value of imports totaled 6.721 billion euros in July, down 17% from July 2022 (excluding oil products imports fell 3.9% while excluding oil products and ships imports fell 4%). The value of exports amounted to 4.266 billion euros in July, down 14.5% from July 2022 (excluding oil products exports fell 5.6% while excluding oil products and ships exports fell 5.6%).

The trade deficit shrank to 2.455 billion euros, down 21% from July 2022 (excluding oil products the deficit was down 1.3% while excluding oil products and ships the deficit fell 1.5%).

In the seven-month period from January to July, imports reached 47.458 billion euros, down 9.1% from the same period in 2022 (excluding oil products imports fell 1.7% while excluding oil products and ships imports fell 1.9%). Exports totaled 30.110 billion euros in the seven-month period, down 3% from the same period last year.

The trade deficit was 17.347 billion in January-July, down 18.2% compared with 2022 (excluding oil products the deficit was down 9.7% while excluding oil products and ships the deficit fell 9.5%).