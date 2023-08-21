PM Mitsotakis meets Croatian counterpart Plenkovic

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, on the sidelines of the informal dinner organized by the Greek government on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the EU-Western Balkans Summit and the “Declaration of Thessaloniki”.

The meeting of the two leaders took place two weeks after an AEK fan was stabbed to death during a brawl caused by Dinamo Zagreb hooligans ahead of their Champions League qualifier and while the investigations into the murder continue. Meanwhile, 105 people have been arrested, mostly Croats, who have been remanded in custody.

Referring to the incident, the Croatian Prime Minister expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the death of the 29-year-old AEK fan. At the same time, he expressed his confidence in the Greek Justice.

Regarding the issue of temporary detention of Croats, the two sides agreed to be in contact.

During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with a focus on the Western Balkans, as well as issues of European interest.