HelleniQ Energy: Agreement with Mytilineos to acquire photovoltaic projects in Romania

HelleniQ Energy Holdings through its subsidiary, HelleniQ Renewables, acquired a portfolio of photovoltaic projects, with a total capacity of 211 MW, developed in Romania by Mytilineos Energy & Metals.

More specifically, the binding agreement signed by the two companies includes the construction and transfer of four photovoltaic parks in Southern Romania that are already in an advanced stage of development, of which 13 MW are expected to be put into commercial operation in 2023, 108 MW in 2024 and 90 MW by Q3 2025. All parks will be delivered at the commercial operation (COD) stage. The total annual production of renewable electricity from the projects is expected to exceed 300 GWh, capable of meeting the annual needs of 100,000 households.

The projects are part of the international Renewable Energy portfolio developed by M Renewables, a division of the Energy Sector of Mytilineos. The deal is part of Mytilineos’ Asset Rotation Plan, designed to accelerate value creation from M Renewables’ platform as revenues are redeployed to further develop the large pipeline.

For HelleniQ Energy Group, the agreement marks the start of its activity in the rapidly growing RES market in Romania. It is the second entry into the RES market outside of Greece over the last months, after the recent entry into the RES market of Cyprus, significantly accelerating the growth of the group’s portfolio and strengthening its extroversion.