Travel receipts jump to 372.3 million euros in March

Greek tourism registered a spectacular rise both in terms of travel receipts and in terms of arrivals and laid the foundations for a strong season in the tourism industry. According to the data announced by the Bank of Greece, 874,000 foreign tourists arrived in Greece in March, raising receipts to 372.3 million euros.

More specifically, the travel balance in March 2024 showed a surplus of 136.6 million euros, compared to a surplus of 122.5 million euros in the corresponding month of 2023. In particular, an increase of 34.2% was recorded in travel receipts, which amounted to 372.3 million euros, compared to 277.5 million euros in the corresponding month of 2023.

Increase in average spending

The increase in travel receipts is due to a 31.2% increase in inbound travel traffic, as well as a 3.2% increase in average spending. Net receipts from the provision of travel services offset the goods balance deficit by 5.3% and contributed 34.0% to total net receipts from services.

It is noted that at quarter level (January-March 2024) the travel balance showed a surplus of 366.6 million euros, compared to a surplus of 293.3 million euros in the corresponding period of 2023.