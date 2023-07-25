Logo Image

Greek state budget records primary surplus of 2.116 bln euros in Jan-June

ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ/ EUROKINISSI

Greece’s state budget recorded a primary surplus of 2.116 billion euros in January-June, compared with a budget target for a surplus of 415 million euros and a primary deficit of 3.425 billion euros in the same period last year, according to the Finance Ministry.

More specifically, a report on budget execution in an amended cash basis showed that the general government balance recorded a deficit of 2.462 billion euros in the first half of 2023, down from a budget target for a deficit of 4.265 billion and a shortfall of 6.548 billion in the same period last year.

Net revenue was 30.875 billion euros, up 4.1% from targets, while regular budget revenue was 34.263 billion euros, up 5.5% from targets. Tax revenue amounted to 27.214 billion euros, up 8.6% from targets.

