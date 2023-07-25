Mitsotakis: The Mediterranean a climate change hotspot – There is no magic solution

Preventive actions will be the focus of the government’s planning from now on, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis referred to the wildfires raging the country during his introductory remarks. “It is a tough test for the citizens of the fire-stricken areas, especially on the island of Rhodes. It is a test for the environment, but also for the state mechanism,” he said, describing the Mediterranean as a climate change hotspot.

He reiterated that we have another difficult summer ahead of us. “As I said in the Parliament, we may now have more means, more people and better preparation, but we know that the battle is difficult,” Mitsotakis noted, adding that “things will get worse with higher temperatures, strong winds, and drought.”

“The Mediterranean is a hotspot for climate change, and there is no magic defense. If there was, we would have implemented it. Concerted action can mitigate the effects of the climate crisis, and we will continue to do so,” the prime minister underlined.