Bank of Greece: Travel receipts up 30,7% in January-May

At a time when the fires are raging in the country and hundreds of tourists have been from hotels on the island of Rhodes, the figures of the Bank of Greece (BoG) for Greek tourism show a 30.7% increase (up by 761.3 million euros) in travel receipts in the five months, which amounted to 3.24 billion euros.

The rise in travel receipts reflected a 32.9% increase in inbound traveler flows, although average expenditure per trip fell by 2.4%. Net receipts from travel services offset 18.4% of the goods deficit and contributed 64.5% to total net receipts from services.

In January-May 2023, the balance of travel services showed a surplus of 2,330.4 million euros, up from a surplus of 1,783.4 million euros in the same period of 2022. Travel receipts rose by 761.3 million euros, or 30.7%, to 3,244.3 million euros, while travel payments increased by 214.2 million euros, or 30.6%, to 913.9 million euros.