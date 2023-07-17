Fire in Neos Kouvaras (Attica region): Reports of damage to houses 

Greek Civil Protection has called an emergency inter-ministerial meeting on Monday due to the forest fires being fanned by strong winds. The meeting will include National Defense, Citizen Protection, Health, and Interior Ministry officials, and the Region of Attica.

A large fire broke out earlier on Monday in the area of Neos Kouvaras, Attica, and is raging out of control.

Four messages have been sent via 112 to the residents of the area, while there are reports that the flames have already caused damage to some houses.

A message was also sent via 112 to the residents of the Peta Kouvara area, calling them to evacuate the area.

Another message was sent via 112 to evacuate the areas of Melissourgos – Trambouria towards Anavyssos as well as the areas of Lagonisi, Saronida and Anavyssos, near the beach of Palaia Fokaia.

Ground and air forces of the Fire Department operate to extinguish the fire. In particular, according to the latest update from the Fire Department, 150 firefighters, 7 aircraft and 4 helicopters are operating, one of which has a coordinating role. Moreover, 31 Romanian firemen are also participating in the operation.