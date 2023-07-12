Effie Achtsioglou announces decision to run as a candidate for SYRIZA leader

Effie Achtsioglou announced on Wednesday her decision to run as a candidate for the leadership of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.

“We are faced with a time of critical decisions. The result of the double elections entrusted the thousands of members and friends of SYRIZA with crucial decisions,” Achtsioglou said.

“I know that many have been disappointed, but the expectation is real. I believe that we must walk this path,” she said and added: “We must assess with calmness, sobriety and honesty the causes of the result.” Achtsioglou also underlined: “We must work effectively, with persistence, to once again create the prospect of a strong SYRIZA-Progressive-Alliance.”

At the same time, she noted that there is no dilemma with the left or the center. “We are with the many, we are with the right,” she said.