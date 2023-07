Strong demand was recorded for the book-building process on a 15-year syndicated bond issue, with bids exceeding 11 billion euros leading the interest rate from 4.5% initially to 4.45%.

The Greek state returned to international markets for the first time after the June 25 elections, taking advantage of a positive climate in the domestic bond market.

BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and National Bank were appointed as lead managers of the issue.