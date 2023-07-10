Newly built container ship OOCL Piraeus expected on Monday to Greece’s largest port

The newly built container ship OOCL Piraeus is expected to sail on Monday, July 10, at the port facilities of the Piraeus Container Terminal in Neo Ikonio, Perama, aiming to pay tribute to the country’s largest port, the port of Piraeus.

A special event has been planned for the arrival of this giant container ship with a transport capacity of 24,188 TEUs of Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd, a member of the COSCO Shipping group, which will be attended by the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) president, Yu Zeng Gang, and the Executive Deputy Managing Director of the Piraeus Container Terminal Capt. Wang Jihang.

The ship was officially named by Fang Xue Yu, Executive Vice President of Hisense International Co., Ltd., in the presence of many distinguished guests, as well as OOCL partners and customers. OOCL Piraeus will visit Piraeus regularly, as from June it will serve OOCL’s LL3 service between Asia and Europe.

The container ship is 399.99 m long and 61.30 m wide (24 rows) and has a deadweight of 215,000 tons. It is equipped with a scrubber, while it is powered by a WinGD 12X92 series main engine, which develops 61,000 kW for a speed of about 22.5 knots.

Bureaucracy keeps seaplanes docked for yet another summer

Bureaucracy, the operational and financial difficulties related to the operation of seaplanes and the lack of licensing of a sufficient number of waterways have led to yet another failed attempt. In 2004 it was AirSea Lines that launched flights to Greece, starting from Corfu and Paxos.

However, in 2008, due to various problems such as the non-licensing of the central waterway in Athens and the withdrawal of investors, among others, it ceased operations, while in the period 2008-2009, Argo Airways in Volos had the same fate.

Since then there have been several legislative efforts aimed at “getting seaplanes flying in the summer”, but this has not been made feasible. Two companies appear willing to start operating, with the prerequisite of building, licensing and operating a sufficient number of waterways. These are Grecian Air Seaplanes and Hellenic Seaplanes, while the construction and operation of the waterways have been undertaken by the companies Water Airports (related to Grecian Air Seaplanes) and Hellenic Seaplanes.