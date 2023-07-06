Corfu Megayacht Marina: Lamda Marinas Investments SMSA preferred investor

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced on Thursday that Lamda Marinas Investments SMSA was the preferred investor in the tender for the sub-concession of the right to build, operate, manage and exploit the marina for large vessels (mega yacht type) in Corfu, after the unsealing of the financial offer submitted by the company on June 13.

Within the next few days, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) will also complete the verification of the documents of the financial offer.

Based on the contract to be signed, the total value of the price to be paid by the preferred investor will exceed 89 million euros over a period of 40 years. Part of the amount will be covered with a one-off payment upon the start of the sub-concession while the rest will be estimated based on a percentage of the turnover of the sub-concessionaire and will be paid annually. Investments for the construction and development of the marina from scratch are expected to exceed 50 million euros.