Aluminum on the European list of strategic raw materials 

Aluminum, alumina and bauxite were included in the list of “Strategic Raw Materials” together – among others – with lithium and copper, marking a major success of the aluminum industry and the European Association Eurometaux representing the non-ferrous metals industry chaired by Evangelos Mytilineos, President and CEO of MYTILINEOS.

This is a vital addition to the draft Critical Raw Material Act that was drafted at the end of the Swedish EU presidency, in the “framework” of the wider agreement reached on the common position of EU governments on the text of the Regulation, in view of the negotiations with the European Parliament that will begin in the autumn, aiming to reach a final agreement and put the Regulation into force at the end of the year.

In statements to “Naftemporiki”, sources said that the inclusion of aluminum in the strategic list came as a result of the interventions carried out by Mytilineos in the competent bodies of the European Union and is a positive development, as on the one hand it speeds up the procedures licensing for aluminum smelters and bauxite mines, and on the one hand it gives access to additional funding from EU ‘tools’ and funds for these activities.