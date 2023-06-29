Sales of Greek silver and goldsmithing on the rise

According to the president of the Panhellenic Federation of Craftsmen, Silversmiths, Jewelers and Watchmakers, Petros Kalpakidis, the Greek silver and gold industry recorded a new increase in sales this year, however the dynamics on the tourism front are not as expected.

In 2023, as he said to “Naftemporiki”, the upward trend of last year continued, with sales increasing by around 25%. However, according to the first figures from major tourist destinations in the country, such as Crete and Rhodes, the data do not confirm the optimistic expectations for a large increase in tourist traffic and consequently also in the sales sector.

On the contrary, last year the sales in the main tourist destinations of the country had recorded a large increase.