Varvitsiotis pledges to render Greek shipping “one of the most productive sectors” 

The new Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Miltiadis Varvitsiotis presented his priorities for the next period during the handover ceremony on Tuesday. Varvitsiotis mentioned that above all we should make Greek shipping one of the most productive sectors of our country by upgrading the services provided.

The new shipping minister said that the marine tourism industry should be supported, adding that today millions of people choose Greece for their holidays and they should feel safe on land and sea. For this reason, he stressed the importance of high-level services.

Regarding the development of the ports, he said that a modern island policy must be developed that will meet the needs of the future and will show exactly the developmental role that the ports can play for the growth of the Greek economy.