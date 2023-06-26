Economic challenges facing the new Greek government

The new financial staff is expected to have a challenging program in view of an extremely critical autumn and winter.

More specifically, they will have to prepare a draft budget with a primary surplus exceeding 2%, conclude consultations with the European Commission in order to disburse additional resources amounting to 5 billion euros from the Recovery Fund (in the form of loans), implement the measures included in the pre-election program, and launch a communication “attack” on the markets in order to achieve the goal of acquiring the investment grade within the next 100 days. At the same time they will have to look for alliances at the European level to ensure the best possible results in the context of the negotiations of the revised Stability Pact.

Another important issue they will have to deal with is the cost of living with average prices having risen by 25% in the last two years and continuing their upward course. Meanwhile, the implementation of ‘market pass’ and ‘household basket’ measures come to an end while prices do not seem to de-escalate. Therefore, urgent decisions need to be taken to stave off inflationary pressure.