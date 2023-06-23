ELSTAT: Retail commerce enterprises’ turnover rises 9.8% in April

The turnover of retail commerce enterprises rose 9.8%, totaling 3.39 billion euros in April compared with 3.09 billion in April 2022, but down 1.2% compared with March 2023, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

More specifically, the biggest percentage increase in turnover was recorded in used items stores (195.5%) and audiovisual stores (38.8%), while carpet stores (-35.7%) and remote sales enterprises (-10.2%) recorded the highest percentage declines.

Based on regional units, it rose 19.8% in Western Macedonia and 12.9% in Crete, while turnover in Northern Aegean fell 12.4%.