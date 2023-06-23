Greek shipping: ANEK Lines receives takeover proposal from Seajets

ANEK Lines announced on Friday that it has received a takeover proposal from member companies of the Seajets shipping firm.

The Board of Directors of the company has addressed its shareholders and creditors, in order to get informed about the evaluation of the proposal in question.

Meanwhile, the merger process between ANEK and Attica Group is underway. In fact, the Competition Commission recently recommended the approval of the merger. The Commission will convene on the issue on July 12.

It is noted that the recommendation is not binding for the Competition Commission, which will decide upon the merger taking into account the data and the opinions of the parties involved.

However, the merger of the two companies is estimated to not significantly limit the competition in the sector.