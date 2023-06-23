Schinas outlines three targets for European competitiveness

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas outlined three target-axes for the competitiveness of the European economy during the 48th general meeting of the SEVE Greek Exporters Associations..

Asked about Greece’s future after the elections, Schinas predicted an explosion of investments in the country as of Monday.

The three main targets for the competitiveness of the European economy, after its successful exit from the pandemic, according to the Vice-President of the Commission, are:

– The EU should not lose the “game” of “clean tech”, in which, as he pointed out, the USA is investing huge amounts (1 trillion dollars).

– Successfully dealing with the lack of skills that the European economy needs. In this direction, he spoke of the need for an organized Legal Migration Plan, aligned with the needs of Europe and the specialization of the countries of origin of the migrants, who should accept the European values and principles, the role of women, religious independence and so on.

– Addressing migration and ensuring border security. “If there are no secure borders, there will be no secure economy,” Schinas said and underlined the great improvement that has occurred in the reception centers over the last four years.