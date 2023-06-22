Greek tourism industry gains momentum in 2023

Greek tourism is expected to perform well this year although the hotel industry – at least for now – has not confirmed the forecasts for significant increases.

High inflation around the world has slowed down the dynamics of tourist flows from Germany, a key country for Greek tourism. However, other countries such as Britain, Poland and the Czech Republic are making a “rebound” in Greek tourism this year amidst optimism that they will cover the German losses.

In the meantime, the situation remains difficult this year, with long-hour delays at the northern land borders of the country, which are the entry gates for road tourism, while there is strong pressure from the much lower prices offered by neighboring Turkey combined with the losses in the pockets of European travelers from international inflation, as well as from the cost of air tickets.

According to the data of the Bank of Greece, the travel balance presented a surplus of 498.2 million euros in April 2023 and 731.4 million euros in the period January-April 2023.

Travel receipts increased by 19.9% in April 2023 and by 38.0% in January-April 2023 compared to the corresponding periods last year.