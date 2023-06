Greece will reopen a 25-year bond on Wednesday, seeking to raise 200 million euros, according to the Public Debt Management Authority (PDMA).

The 25-year bond issue offers a coupon of 4.2% and has a mature date of January 30, 2042. The settlement date is Wednesday June 28.

The reopening aims to satisfy investment demand and facilitate the operation of the secondary bond market, the PDMA said in a statement. Only primary dealers will participate in the auction.