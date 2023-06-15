Karelia Tobacco Company investments for this year are over 6 million

Karelia Tobacco Company has proceeded with investments of more than 6 million euros during the financial year 2023, with the aim of continuously improving the infrastructure of the factory, but also increasing the production of its most popular brands, the demand for which shows upward trends both in Greece, as well as abroad and especially in the markets of the European Union.

According to the management, the Group’s performance during the first months of 2023 is considered particularly satisfactory, since, amidst continued increases in the cost of raw materials and intensification of competition from alternative nicotine delivery products, the sales volume appears to be maintained at slightly upward levels, while turnover has seen a significant rise following its factory price hikes in order to counter rising raw material costs.