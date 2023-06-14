7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference opens its doors

Leading representatives of the shipping sector participate in the 7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the Stone Warehouse (Petrini Apothiki) of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

Participants will express their view on key issues that concern the shipping sector, in the light of international developments: an unexpected duration of a war in Europe and an energy crisis that destabilized the prices of many goods and triggered a food crisis.

The proceedings of the conference will open with greetings from Melina Travlou (president of the Greek Shipowners’ Union), Yu Zenggang (Executive Chairman, Piraeus Port Authority S.A.) and Theodoros Kliaris, Minister of Shipping and Island Policy.

The conference panels will cover a wide range of topics including: