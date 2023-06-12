INTRALOT signs 10-year lottery contract in Taiwan

“INTRALOT is pleased to announce that following an international competitive tender issued by CTBC Bank Co. in Taiwan, LotRich Information Co., Ltd. a Taiwanese joint venture in which INTRALOT is a major shareholder, has signed a 10-year contract as the lottery system technology provider of CTBC Bank Co., which has been awarded the license from the Taiwanese Government to issue and operate the Public Welfare Lottery,” the company said in an announcement.

INTRALOT has been the technological provider of CTBC Bank Co. in Taiwan since 2007, when CTBC Bank Co. obtained its first license to issue and operate the lottery.

As part of the contract, INTRALOT will provide CTBC Bank Co. and its subsidiary lottery operator Taiwan Lottery Co. (TLC) with the LotosX Gaming Platform including IGMS Instant Games Management System, RetailerX Retailer Management System and Canvas Signage Content Management System, 5,500 PhotonX terminals to be installed in retailer locations across Taiwan, and necessary maintenance and support services for the operation of the Public Welfare Lottery.