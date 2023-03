Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet President of the Cyprus Republic Nikos Christodoulides at Maximos Mansion at 12:00 noon on Monday.

It is the first visit abroad of the newly elected Cyprus president, who is in Greece on a two-day official visit. The meeting will be followed by joint statements.

At 13:30, PM Mitsotakis will attend a lunch hosted by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in honor of the visiting president at the Presidential Mansion.

Source: ANA-MPA