Cyprus-Greece-Israel summit underway in Nicosia

The leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel are meeting in the island republic's capital city of Nicosia on Tuesday, with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras taking to Twitter to stress that the three-country cooperation aims to "reinforce stability and properity of our countries, and the wider region, amid a period full of challenges but also of opportunities".

Prior to his meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the meeting's host, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Tsipras referred to a common direction by the three countries "based on the principles of good neighboring relations".

The meeting on Tuesday is the fourth Greece-Cyprus-Israel summit meeting.

Besides regional developments, particular emphasis will be given on energy cooperation and promotion of a natgas pipeline connecting Israeli and Cypriot deposits in the eastern Mediterranean with Europe - a particularly ambitious project.