Eurostat: 'Severely materially deprived' people in Greece at 21.1% of population

Wednesday, 25 April 2018 21:59
Eurostat this week calculated the number of "severely materially deprived people" in Greece at 21.1 percent of the country's population, the second highest figure in the EU after Bulgaria (30 percent), and much higher than the EU average of 6.7 percent (33 million people in total).

The figures are estimates for 2017.

Severely materially deprived people, according to the EU's criteria, are people who cannot afford at least four of the following items:

pay their bills on time;

keep their home adequately warm;

face unexpected expenses;

eat meat (or fish or the vegetarian equivalent) regularly;

take a one week holiday away from home;

a TV;

a washing machine;

a car;

a telephone.

