Europarliament to consider issue of 2 Greek servicemen still being held in Turkey

A European Parliament plenary session on Tuesday in Strasbourg will focus on the issue of two Greek servicemen still being held in pre-trial detention in a Turkish border city, a month and a half after the pair allegedly strayed into the neighboring country's territory.

The issue landed on the Europarliament's agenda after a joint proposal by the European Peoples Party (EPP) and European Party of the Left. MEPs are expected to debate and consider alleged human rights violations and the rule of law in Turkey, with High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in attendence.