US embassy announces renovation of historic Chancery bldg

The US embassy in Athens on Tuesday announced that the US federal government has contracted with US-based Caddell Construction to renovate and rehabilitate the embassy's historic Chancery building, designed by noted architect Walter Gropius.

The building was inaugurated on July 4, 1961.

This large-scale project is expected to take approximately five years, the embassy noted, while adding that the park area along Gelonos St. will be closed to the public during that period.

"The US Embassy has pledged to return the area to our neighbors in excellent condition. We appreciate your understanding as we rehabilitate an important neighborhood landmark," the press release stated.