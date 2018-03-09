Greece eyes 12-month bond issue, first after eight years

According to reports, the issue will aim to drain some one billion euros from the markets, with top finance ministry officials hoping that the yield will hover at 1.5 percent or lower.
Greece's Public Debt Management Organization is expected to announce a 12-month bond issue, even within the day, roughly eight years after the Greek state last issued such paper.

The primary aim appears to be an intent to further improve the interest rates associated with such bond issues, as well as to lower the number of three-month and even six-month bond issues.

In a bid to deflect any "let down", top government sources on Thursday said that a yield of slightly higher than 1.5 percent will be considered satisfactory.

