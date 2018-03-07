BoG sources angrily deny Internet claims of central banker's accounts being frozen

A close aide to Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras on Wednesday categorically denied a pair of online reports over the previous 24 hours claiming that bank accounts belonging to Greece's central banker and his wife have been frozen.

"This is wishful thinking by the well-known unknown circles, which use a notorious right-wing and half-crazed journalist as a press office," was the reaction by the aide, who did not want his name used.

The claims in the specific websites, both of which are overwhelmingly critical of opposition parties and leaders, cited "judicial circles" as saying a relevant prosecutor has ordered the accounts frozen, as part of an ongoing investigation into the Novartis bribery case.

Other BoG sources on Wednesday morning referred to a "suspicious leak".