'Giga carrier' arrives at port of Piraeus on Monday

The biggest vessel in recent memory to arrive at the port of Piraeus, Greece's largest and busiest port, is expected to dock at the port on Monday.

The brand new 420-meter container carrier "China Cosco Taurus" will arrive at Piraeus' pier III at some point during the day, inaugurating a regular route from China to Rotterdam.

The 20,000 TEU container vessel, along with its sister ship, the "China Cosco Aries", is considered a "giga carrier".

According to an announcement on Monday by Piraeus' Commercial and Industrial Chamber of Commerce, the port of Piraeus will soon be the only facility in the Mediterranean able to handle five such vessels at the same time.

According to the chamber, more than 4.15 million containers (exceeding 20 feet) passed through the port of Piraeus in 2017, up from 3.75 million in 2016.

Chinese multinational Cosco assumed control of the Piraeus Port Authority in August 2016 after purchasing a majority stake, after winning an international tender.