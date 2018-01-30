UN mediator Nimetz in Athens: Now the time solve fYRoM 'name issue'

The most veteran of the "old hands" dealing with the nearly three-decade-old fYRoM "name issue", retired US diplomat and corporate lawyer Matthew Nimetz, reiterated on Tuesday that now is the most opportune moment for finally solving the thorny difference separating official Athens and Skopje.

Nimetz made the statements after meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias in Athens, while earlier he met with main opposition New Democracy (ND) party's top foreign policy cadre, deputy Giorgos Koumoutsakos.

Asked about a timetable for possibly resolving the issue in the first half of 2018, Kotzias said there was no timetable, "if we cannot agree, we'll continue (negotiations)."