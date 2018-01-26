Bank deposits again rise in Greece over last month of 2017

Private sector bank deposits increased by 2.5 billion euros in December 2017, up from an increase of 273 million euros in the preceding month.

A relevant Bank of Greece's press release reads:

In December 2017, the annual growth rate of total credit extended to the economy stood at -1.6%, unchanged from the previous month, while the monthly net flow was positive at €492 million, compared with a negative net flow of €218 million in the previous month.

The annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 4.5% from 7.0% in the previous month, while the monthly net flow was negative at €734 million, compared with a positive net flow of €1,760 million in November 2017.



I. Credit to the domestic economy



Ι.1 Credit to the general government

In December 2017, the monthly net flow of credit to the general government was positive at €183 million, compared with a negative net flow of €251 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to the general government stood at -6.5% from -5.1% in the previous month.



Ι.2 Credit to the private sector

In December 2017, the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector stood at -0.9%, unchanged from the previous month. The monthly net flow of credit to the private sector was positive at €309 million, compared with a positive net flow of €33 million in the previous month.



Ι.2.1 Credit to corporations

In December 2017, the monthly net flow of credit to corporations was positive at €481 million, compared with a positive net flow of €196 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate of credit stood at 0.4% from 0.2% in the previous month. In particular, the annual growth rate of credit to non-financial corporations stood at 0.3% from 0.0% in the previous month, while the monthly net flow of credit was positive at €245 million, against a positive net flow of €275 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries stood at 1.5% in December 2017, from 2.0% in the previous month and the monthly net flow was positive at €236 million, compared with a negative net flow of €80 million in the previous month.



Ι.2.2 Credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships

In December 2017, the monthly net flow of credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships was negative at €22 million, the same as in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -0.2% from -0.1% in the previous month.



Ι.2.3 Credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions

In December 2017, the monthly net flow of credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions was negative at €151 million, compared with a negative net flow of €140 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -2.3% from -2.2% in the previous month.





II. Deposits (2) of the domestic economy to domestic credit institutions (3)



ΙΙ.1 Deposits of the general government



In December 2017, deposits of the general government decreased by €3,275 million, compared with an increase of €1,487 million in the previous month, while the annual growth rate stood at 1.6% from 31.2% in the previous month.



ΙΙ.2 Deposits of the private sector

In December 2017, deposits of the private sector increased by €2,540 million, compared with an increase of €273 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 4.7% from 4.8% in the previous month.



ΙΙ.2.1 Corporate deposits

In December 2017, corporate deposits decreased by €95 million, compared with an increase of €206 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 10.0% from 12.5% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from non-financial corporations increased by €473 million, against an increase of €173 million in the previous month, while deposits of insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries decreased by €568 million in December 2017, compared with an increase of €33 million in the previous month.



ΙΙ.2.2 Deposits of households and private non-profit institutions

In December 2017, deposits of households and private non-profit institutions increased by €2,635 million, compared with an increase of €67 million in the previous month, while the annual growth rate stood at 3.6% from 3.1% in the previous month.